The recent shooting of a 16-year-old black teenager in Kansas City, Missouri, has sparked outrage and protests in the community

Ralph Yarl, who was trying to pick up his brothers from a friend’s house, reportedly rang the doorbell at the wrong address and was met by a homeowner who opened fire and shot him twice.

Family lawyers have condemned the shooting and criticised officials for releasing the suspect, who remains unidentified but is said to be a white male.

The incident has raised questions about the state’s Stand-Your-Ground laws, which allow individuals to use deadly force if they believe they are in danger. Critics argue that such laws can facilitate violence against black people and other marginalised communities, particularly when law enforcement officials do not take swift action to hold shooters accountable for their actions. In this case, the suspect was released after providing a statement to investigators and has not yet been charged with any crime.

As news of the shooting spread, hundreds of protesters gathered near the house where it occurred, chanting slogans such as “black lives matter” and “justice for Ralph”. The victim’s family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical expenses and has received support from celebrities, including Halle Berry, Kerry Washington, and Jennifer Hudson.

