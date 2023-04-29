The recent unveiling of a bronze sculpture of Freya the walrus has brought attention back to a controversial event that occurred last summer

Freya had made her way to the Oslo fjord, where she attracted crowds of onlookers while basking and frolicking in the water.

Unfortunately, officials believed that her presence posed a threat to the public and, after observing signs of stress, euthanized the animal.

The decision caused outrage among some individuals, who saw it as an unnecessary and cruel act.

As a response, an online campaign was launched, which successfully raised over $25,000 to erect a life-size sculpture of Freya in honor of her memory.

The sculpture depicts the walrus lying on her side on the rocky shore of Oslo’s Kongen Marina, not far from where the real mammal was last observed. The campaign organiser, Erik Holm, stated that his intention was not only to commemorate Freya but to raise awareness about how humans must treat nature and animals.