Thousands of people were expecting to see the plane soar above the Hampshire Skies on Sunday as a tribute to Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

The planes were supposed to arrive in Southampton at 4.35 p.m., just minutes after taking off from Exeter on their way to Buckingham Palace.

However, after the morning displays at the English Riviera Airshow in Torbay were cancelled, RAF pilots had to announce that the rest of the day’s schedule was also cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

The last-minute announcement was met with disappointment in Southampton, where hundreds of people had gathered at Mayflower Park to see the flyover as part of the Big Platinum Festival.

Those who were looking forward to Sunday’s event, on the other hand, won’t have to wait long before another flyover is scheduled.

The Red Arrows will return to Hampshire later this month to kick off the Isle of Wight Festival.

The planes will fly over Newport on Friday, June 17, the second day of the festival.

Timing and exact routes have yet to be determined.

The RAF aerobatics team will perform for the second time at the festival.

The plane flew over the New Forest, including Lymington and New Milton, before heading to the Isle of Wight last year.

On the first day of the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend, the Red Arrows flew above Buckingham Palace.

Millions of people watched the spectacular display, which included Apache helicopters and Typhoons.

