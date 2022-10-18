ADVERTISEMENT

Debbie Griggs went missing from her home in Deal, Kent, in May 1999, according to her husband Andrew Griggs.

Following a cold case review, Mr Griggs was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison in October 2019.

Police excavated the garden of a property in St Leonards, Dorset, after receiving a tip, and discovered the remains, including tooth fragments.

Ms Griggs’ teeth fragments were identified during a post-mortem examination.

Tests will be performed to determine how Ms Griggs died and how her remains ended up on the property.

Following the conclusion of the initial investigation, Mr. Griggs relocated to the property in July 2001.

“It has now been more than 20 years since Debbie Griggs was murdered by her husband, but we have never given up hope of one day finding her remains and giving her loved ones some closure,” said Det Chief Insp Neil Kimber of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

“Andrew Griggs denied being responsible for his wife’s disappearance, but this discovery proves he was lying all along, causing even more pain for everyone who knew and loved Debbie.”

“While they continue to grieve her tragic loss to this day, I hope they can find solace in the fact that she can now be laid to rest.”

Griggs, 60, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years after being found guilty of his wife’s murder at Canterbury Crown Court in October 2019.

Prosecutors argued he had “the most reason” to want Mrs Griggs to disappear, citing suspicions of an affair with a 15-year-old girl as well as business reasons.