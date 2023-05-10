Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The renowned British actor, Terence Hardiman, has died at the age of 86

by uknip247

His death was announced “with great sadness” by Scott Marshall Partners, which said he was a “beloved client and much-loved stage and screen actor”.

Terence Hardiman was born on April 6, 1937 in Forest Gate, East London. He began his acting career in the 1960s, working in various theatres across London, including the Royal Shakespeare Company. He went on to become a familiar face on British television, appearing in numerous popular shows, such as “The Bill,” “Inspector Morse,” “Poirot,” and “Doctors.”

However, Hardiman is perhaps best known for his role as the villainous “The Demon Headmaster” in the BBC children’s series of the same name, which ran from 1996 to 1998. His chilling and commanding performance as the head of an eerie school was beloved by children and adults alike and cemented his place in British television history.

In addition to his work on stage and screen, Hardiman was also a talented voice actor, lending his voice to various audiobooks, radio dramas, and animated shows. He was also an accomplished writer, with several published works to his name.

Terence Hardiman will be remembered for his exceptional talent, his dedication to his craft, and his warmth and generosity towards his colleagues and fans. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and by the millions of people around the world who were entertained by his work.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

