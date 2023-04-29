Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

The resignation of Richard Sharp as BBC chairman following revelations of his involvement in loan guarantees for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reignited calls for a review of the process for appointing the head of the UK’s national broadcaster

David Dimbleby, a veteran broadcaster who twice unsuccessfully applied for the role, has called for a “cross party” public commission to make the final recommendation for the position.

He argues that the current process, which involves a “fair and open competition” ultimately decided by the Prime Minister, creates suspicion about the role of government in the appointment and could compromise the subjectivity, balance and fairness of the BBC.

Gary Lineker, the presenter of BBC’s Match of the Day, also expressed dissatisfaction with the current system and argued that the chairman should not be selected by the government of the day.

Damian Green, acting chair of the Commons culture, media and sport committee, also called for a restore faith in the appointment process and that those being interviewed for the position should reveal any potential conflict of interest to the interview panel and select committee.

However, according to the Broadcasting Royal Charter, the appointment must only follow a “fair and open competition”, with the culture secretary advising a government-appointed panel for the final decision.

