Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The revelation that the Scottish National Party (SNP) purchased a luxury motorhome and kept it hidden from the public has raised questions about the party’s transparency and finances

The revelation that the Scottish National Party (SNP) purchased a luxury motorhome and kept it hidden from the public has raised questions about the party’s transparency and finances

by uknip247

It was discovered that the vehicle, which can retail for more than £100,000, was seized by the police last week along with other items from the party. The motorhome was reportedly meant to be used as a “campaign battle bus” during the 2021 Holyrood election, but was never deployed due to Covid restrictions. SNP leader Humza Yousaf only became aware of the purchase after being shown a police warrant to seize the vehicle, following complaints about the party’s finances.

This revelation adds to concerns about the SNP’s transparency, particularly as it has been revealed that the party has been without auditors since September. The previous auditors, Johnston Carmichael, decided to stop working with the party after a review of its clients. Yousaf claims he was not aware of the issue until he became leader, and has committed to finding replacement auditors as soon as possible. The lack of auditors and the purchase of the motorhome raises doubts about the SNP’s financial management and accountability.

The SNP’s finances are currently under investigation by the police, following complaints about how the party spent more than £600,000 of donations from activists. Yousaf acknowledged that the public has “very reasonable” questions to ask about transparency within the party, and called for greater openness around its finances.

In addition to the financial issues, the SNP is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the UK government over gender recognition reforms. The Scottish government has confirmed it will be launching a legal challenge to the UK government’s block on the reforms, which have been passed by the Scottish Parliament. Former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption has described the Scottish government’s position as “weak” and the legal challenge as “very difficult”, and the case is expected to go to the UK Supreme Court for a final decision.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police cordon off Lansdowne Road in Croydon following reports of an attack

Officers investigating a bulk theft in Sevenoaks have released CCTV images

A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a woman in Salisbury has been released on bail

A former Red Arrows jet that guards the gates of RAF Scampton has gone up for auction

British Transport Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was stabbed at Weston Super mare station

Officers investigating a robbery from inside the Lloyds Bank on Southend High Street are now in a position to be able to release a...

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after, a newborn baby was found dead

Bayern Munich, the German football club, has suspended forward Sadio Mane for one game due to his altercation with Leroy Sane after the recent...

Long-running hit drama series Silent Witness will move to the West Midlands in early 2024 as part of a plan that will see the...

Police are appealing for information following a fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian

Police want to speak to Martyn Orton in connection with a failure to attend court

Police are continuing to appeal for information to help trace a man who absconded in Ealing while on escorted leave from the hospital

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.