It threatens a week of disruption, similar to previous strikes.

In negotiations, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch accused Network Rail of “dishonesty.”

Network Rail stated that a two-year, 8% pay increase agreement was “on the table and ready to be put to our staff.”

Separately, RMT rail workers at London Underground and London Overground will go on strike on November 3rd.

Rail strikes have occurred in the United Kingdom in recent months as unions clashed with Network Rail, train companies, and the government over pay and conditions.

The union claimed that Network Rail “reneged” on an earlier pay offer and “sought to impose job cuts, more unsocial hours, and detrimental roster changes” in the latest strikes.

The RMT has accused Network Rail of making a “U-turn” on its pay offer, which includes 4% this year and 4% next year, as well as benefits such as heavily discounted travel for employees and their families.

Network Rail disputes this, claiming that it made a better offer by extending the guarantee of no compulsory redundancies for another year, until January 2025.

“Unfortunately, the RMT leadership appears intent on further damaging strikes rather than allowing their members to vote on our offer,” Network Rail chief negotiator Tim Shoveller said.

He also stated that the rail industry had a £2 billion hole in its budget due to “many fewer passengers using our services.”

