More than 70 firefighters were called to a thatched roof blaze on North Lane in Clanfield in the early hours.

The roof of the detached property was well alight when the first firefighters arrived on the scene shortly before 1am.

Chalton Lane is closed in both directions between South Lane/East Meon Road and Sunderton Lane due to a building fire.

Fortunately, there are no reports of any injuries but nearby residents are asked to keep windows and doors closed because of the smoke, and to avoid the area due to a large number of emergency vehicles in attendance.