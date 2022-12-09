Friday, December 9, 2022
Friday, December 9, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The Roof Of The Detached Property Was Well Alight When The First Firefighters Arrived On The Scene
Home BREAKING The roof of the detached property was well alight when the first firefighters arrived on the scene

The roof of the detached property was well alight when the first firefighters arrived on the scene

by @uknip247
More than 70 firefighters were called to a thatched roof blaze on North Lane in Clanfield in the early hours.
The roof of the detached property was well alight when the first firefighters arrived on the scene shortly before 1am.
Chalton Lane is closed in both directions between South Lane/East Meon Road and Sunderton Lane due to a building fire.
Fortunately, there are no reports of any injuries but nearby residents are asked to keep windows and doors closed because of the smoke, and to avoid the area due to a large number of emergency vehicles in attendance.
More than 12 fire engines were called to the scene, coming from Horndean, Havant, Waterlooville, Cosham, Fareham, Hayling Island, Wickham, Southsea and Droxford fire stations.
The Roof Of The Detached Property Was Well Alight When The First Firefighters Arrived On The Scene

The Roof Of The Detached Property Was Well Alight When The First Firefighters Arrived On The Scene

Specialist resources from Eastleigh, Portchester and Alton were also required, as well as an aerial ladder.
Crews have been tackling the fire using hose reels and jets, allowing firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets to conduct a salvage operation within the two-storey property on North Lane.
Both the roof and first floor have been destroyed in the fire with the ground-floor suffering smoke and water damage.
Crews from Hamble, Hightown and Bishop’s Waltham have been alerted to take over from those firefighters who were first on the scene and have been working for a number of hours.

RELATED ARTICLES

Fire crews and police were called to the A326 Hythe Bypass

Four men have been charged with Class A drug supply in Southampton

A police officer who falsified a training document to secure access to...

A west London barber has been found guilty of sending thousands of...

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Omar...

The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a collision on the A13...

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Brixton are asking for the public’s...

Mockridge threatened the victim with a weapon and forced him to hand...

A drug-driver who caused the deaths of a pregnant woman and her...

A police pursuit in Chatham has led to the arrest of a...

Two Just Stop Oil protestors jailed for oil depot trespass

Multi-agency SAR operation underway in the Battersea area after a person was...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"