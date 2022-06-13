The scam directs people to a fake Ofgem website, where they are asked to provide personal information and set up a direct debit in order to receive the rebate.

Consumers have also been targeted via email by fraudsters. In just four days, Action Fraud received approximately 750 reports of fake emails aimed at consumers.

“According to the emails, the recipient is eligible for a rebate as a result of a recently announced government scheme.” “The links in the emails take you to legitimate-looking websites designed to steal your personal and financial information,” Action Fraud warns.