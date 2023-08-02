Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Home BREAKING Unlock the Hidden Powers of Your iPhone Volume Buttons

Unlock the Hidden Powers of Your iPhone Volume Buttons

by uknip247
Unlock the Hidden Powers of Your iPhone Volume Buttons

The volume buttons on your iPhone have more hidden functionalities than you might have thought. Users are going wild after discovering that these buttons can activate various tasks beyond simply changing the sound settings. These eight useful features include snapping photos, shooting videos, scanning documents, sending SOS messages, turning off alarms, blocking FaceID or Touch ID, troubleshooting when your iPhone freezes, and disabling volume buttons for specific apps.

To take pictures, users can open the Camera app and use either the volume button to capture images in portrait, traditional photo, or panorama modes when using the rear camera. In case of emergencies, an SOS message can be sent by holding down the power button and one of the volume buttons, instantly alerting emergency services and designated contacts.

For taking videos, users can switch to video mode in the Camera app and press either volume button to start and finish recording. Additionally, users can utilize the built-in scanner by opening the Camera app and pressing the volume button to capture a picture of the document. This feature is especially handy for scanning documents quickly and efficiently.

Another useful trick involves snoozing alarms using the volume buttons. When an alarm goes off, pressing either volume button will snooze the alarm, and it will sound again after nine minutes. Users can also use the volume buttons to block FaceID or Touch ID access to their iPhones by pressing and holding the side lock button or volume button for two seconds, which activates the screen to call emergency services. When the slider appears, users can press the side buttons to lock FaceID or Touch ID.

In case your iPhone freezes, a hard restart can often resolve the issue. To do this, press the volume up button, then release it, and repeat the process with the volume down button. This should restart your device.

Finally, if you wish to disable the volume buttons’ functionality for a specific app, such as Music, you can utilize the Guided Access feature. Go to Settings, then Accessibility, and enable Guided Access to restrict the user to the current app, preventing them from interacting with other features on the device.

With these newfound tricks, iPhone users can make the most of their devices and streamline their daily tasks efficiently. These features demonstrate Apple’s commitment to enhancing user experience and offering hidden gems within their devices. So, next time you use your iPhone, remember that your volume buttons can do much more than adjust the volume!

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Fugitive convicted of murdering asylum seeker in park over £10 drug debt

Croydon man who stabbed partner more than 50 times in ‘frenzied’ attack found guilty of murder

UK Invests £15 Million in Space-Based Instruments for Environmental Services

Wanted Appeal: Jamie Hegarty, Leeds

UK Prime Minister to Fund Carbon Capture Project: Boosting Energy Security and Job Opportunities

Urgent Safety Warning Issued as Two Teenagers Electrocuted on Scottish Railway

Mum who stabbed newborn baby with scissors in ‘remorseless’ killing dies in prison

Asylum seekers set to move on to Bibby Stockholm barge ‘next week’ after delays

People-Smuggler Throws Migrants Overboard During Brawl on Dinghy Bound for Britain

Appeal to Locate Missing Calderdale Teenager, Katelan Coates

Help Find Missing 16-Year-Old Rosie: Urgent Appeal from Police

Man Arrested After Stabbing Outside Wetherspoons in West London

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Fugitive convicted of murdering asylum seeker in park over £10 drug debt

BREAKING

Croydon man who stabbed partner more than 50 times in ‘frenzied’ attack found guilty of murder

BREAKING

UK Invests £15 Million in Space-Based Instruments for Environmental Services

BREAKING

Wanted Appeal: Jamie Hegarty, Leeds

BREAKING

UK Prime Minister to Fund Carbon Capture Project: Boosting Energy Security and Job Opportunities

Popular Videos

BREAKING

UK Invests £15 Million in Space-Based Instruments for Environmental Services

BREAKING

Unlock the Hidden Powers of Your iPhone Volume Buttons

BREAKING

Fugitive convicted of murdering asylum seeker in park over £10 drug debt

BREAKING

Croydon man who stabbed partner more than 50 times in ‘frenzied’ attack found guilty of murder

BREAKING

UK Invests £15 Million in Space-Based Instruments for Environmental Services

Trending Now

BREAKING

Sussex Hotel: Demolition works begin on Royal Albion Hotel following fire

BREAKING

Two men arrested for Sex offences in Sussex

BREAKING

Police appeal after woman injured after being pushed out of a car in Sussex

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Footer

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.