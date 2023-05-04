Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING The seizure of an oil tanker by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz has caused tension between the country and the United States

The seizure of an oil tanker by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz has caused tension between the country and the United States

by uknip247

This marks the second such incident in the waterway in a week. The US Fifth Fleet and Iranian media both confirmed the seizure by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ naval force on Wednesday. The tanker was identified as the Panama-flagged Niovi, and it was forced to reverse course into Iranian territorial waters. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency stated that the vessel was, indeed, seized by the IRGC, but did not provide any further information.

While a few days earlier, the naval force of the Iranian army had seized another oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The US Fifth Fleet classified the seizure of the Turkish-operated and Chinese-owned tanker named Advantage Sweet as a violation of international law and a “threat to maritime security and global economy”. Iran claimed that the tanker had collided with an Iranian vessel, and subsequently fled the scene despite repeated warnings.

Western media reports suggest that both seizures were caused by the confiscation of an oil tanker by the US. This was seen as a move to enforce its unilateral sanctions on Iran. The ongoing tension between Iran and US has resulted in several back-and-forth actions in recent years. The US had attempted to confiscate Iranian oil near Greece last year, leading to Iran’s seizure of two Greek tankers and holding them for months.

The US has imposed its harshest-ever sanctions on Iran since 2018, when it unilaterally abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers aimed at putting curbs on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions. The latest seizure of the tanker comes as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi makes a two-day trip to Damascus and meets Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, always with the goal of strengthening ties between the two countries.

This has led Iran to hail it as a “strategic victory” in the region amid US political failures. The ongoing strife has led to a yearning for peace among the international community, and it is hoped that both countries can resolve their conflict in a peaceful and diplomatic manner.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The devastating effects of natural disasters are witnessed once again in Western Rwanda, where heavy rains have caused flooding and landslides resulting in the...

A Police officer has been sacked after admitting an animal cruelty offence

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that two serving officers had been arrested following an alleged kidnap and rape

Leeds United has made a huge managerial change in a desperate bid to avoid relegation

Father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh will bring their charm, wit and on-screen chemistry to the Gladiators arena as they host the...

Two children have been safeguarded and the three London-based men, who exploited them to sell drugs in Hertfordshire, have been jailed after a proactive...

Shocking news emerged from Derby Crown Court as a man admitted to keeping his former flatmate’s body in a freezer for nearly two years

The welfare of cheap supermarket chickens has long been a contentious issue

A former children’s holiday camp manager who groomed more than 70 teenage boys online by pretending to be a 16-year-old girl has pleaded guilty

The jury in the case of Nikki Allan, the seven-year-old girl from Sunderland who was murdered in October 1992 has heard that the suspect...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an injury shooting

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied allegations made by the Russian government that Ukraine carried out a drone attack on the Kremlin in an...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.