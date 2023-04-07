The situation between China and Taiwan remains tense, as China has deployed warships and aircraft near Taiwan for a second day and imposed sanctions amid anger over the meeting between Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Three Chinese warships sailed in waters surrounding the island, while a fighter jet and an anti-submarine helicopter also crossed Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. Beijing has warned that it will take “firm and forceful measures” to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Last August, China deployed warships, missiles, and fighter jets around Taiwan after McCarthy’s predecessor Nancy Pelosi visited the island, but this time its response has been more restrained.

However, Taiwan remains on alert. In addition to military maneuvers, Beijing has also announced a tightening of sanctions on Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the US, Hsiao Bi-khim, her family, and any companies with which she has connections.

China has also blacklisted the Hudson Institute and Ronald Reagan Library, accusing them of providing platforms for “Taiwan independence” activities by Tsai.

Tsai, who was first elected president in 2016, has argued that Taiwan’s future can only be decided by its people, while China has not ruled out the use of force to take control of the island.

The situation remains a point of tension in the region, with the US and other countries closely monitoring the situation.