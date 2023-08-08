Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

The soaring price of construction materials: what’s causing the hikes?

The soaring price of construction materials: what’s causing the hikes?
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Across the UK, we are seeing continued rises in the cost of construction materials, which is contributing to a decrease in monthly construction output. Recent data from the Office for National Statistics state that output decreased 0.2% in May 2023, equating to £15,360 million.

So, what exactly is causing these price rises? Here we explore some of the factors that are contributing to the cost increases in the construction industry. 

Rising inflation

According to the BBC, UK inflation sits at 7.9% in June 2023, with sharp price increases seen across various industries since 2021. They say that “soaring food and energy bills have helped drive inflation up”, and the war in Ukraine has seen less oil availability from Russia, “putting further pressure on prices”. 

The rise of inflation has also been seen across the construction industry, as Construction News state that “the material price index for all construction work was 1.5 percent higher in May 2023 than May last year”.

Supply chain disruptions

As well as impacting inflation, the war in Ukraine has caused widespread supply chain disruption as the UK put a series of sanctions in place. This includes “the imports of iron, steel, silver and wood products along with high-end goods” from April 2022, according to The Office for National Statistics

This has had a widespread impact on the construction industry, as the supply of goods and materials has been affected. This is likely to have impacted businesses that rely on timber supply, such as companies supplying fencing, timber cladding, or floorboards.

Increased demand

Increased demand for construction materials has also contributed to price rises across the industry. This is partly caused by a growth in urban population, as demand for housing and other infrastructure leads to demand for materials like bricks, cement, timber, steel, and so on. 

There was also increased demand for construction materials during the Covid-19 pandemic, which slowed production of goods and supply chains. Shortages of materials caused by the pandemic led to increased demands for available products. 

Climate change 

Climate change is also impacting the price rises in construction, particularly in the timber industry. Extreme weather can have a huge impact on the supply of wood, as destructive events like wildfires can wipe out huge areas of forest. 

Flooding and storms can also affect timber production, operations, and transport of goods – which can impact the price of materials. 

With many factors affecting the cost of construction materials, including inflation, climate change, supply chains, and demand – it will be interesting to see how prices continue to change throughout 2023 and beyond. 

Posted in

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Police investigating a string of handbag thefts from Nottingham pubs have arrested a suspect

BREAKING

Crime leader who recruited illegal workers to clean at Sainsbury’s jailed

BREAKING

Stabbing Incident at British Museum Prompts Evacuation and Arrest

BREAKING

Jaden Chutooree Sentenced to 10 Years for Drug Dealing and Perverting Justice

BREAKING

The soaring price of construction materials: what’s causing the hikes?

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

MailOnline Suspends Dan Wootton Amid Investigation into Allegations

BREAKING

Rise in Tech Abuse Sparks Urgent Calls for Action from UK Government

BREAKING

The Kinks Keyboard Player, John Gosling, Passes Away at 75

BREAKING

Georgie Grier’s Edinburgh Fringe Show Bounces Back with Near Sell-Out Crowds Following Viral Support

BREAKING

Anita Carey: Coronation Street and Doctors Star Dies at 75

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.