The man was participating in the swim section when medics were called.

According to an Ironman spokesperson:

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of a race participant.”

“During the race’s swim portion, safety personnel were alerted to an athlete who required immediate medical attention.”

“The athlete was treated on-site by the medical team before being transported to a nearby hospital, where he sadly died.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the athlete’s family and friends, and we will continue to support them during this difficult time.”

“We thank the safety and medical personnel who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical assistance.”

Staffordshire County Councillor Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture on Staffordshire County Council, said as an Ironman spokesperson:

“It’s truly heartbreaking that a day that many people had been looking forward to and began so brightly has ended with this terrible news.”

“This evening, our thoughts are with the athlete’s family and friends at this difficult time.”