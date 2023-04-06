The story of 13-year-old Maria Moskalyova, who gained international attention for her anti-war drawings and has now been removed from a group home by her estranged mother, reveals the troubling situation of children caught in the middle of conflict and parental disputes

Maria’s father, Alexei Moskalyov, was convicted of discrediting the Russian armed forces and sentenced to two years in prison after his daughter drew a picture in support of Ukraine.

Maria was taken away from him and placed in a rehabilitation center, despite a plea from detectives to allow her to return home. Now, she has been removed from the group home by her mother, whom she had lost all contact with in recent years.

The situation raises concerns about the wellbeing of Maria and the involvement of various authorities in her custody. Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for her role in illegally deporting Ukrainian children to Russia, claims that Maria’s mother collecting her is a “miracle.”

However, there are doubts about the veracity of the statements made by Lvova-Belova, as activists and lawyers have reported being unable to access Maria to verify her opinion.

Moreover, the fact that Alexei Moskalyov fled house arrest and was later detained in Belarus at Russia’s request adds to the complexities of the situation. Maria’s support for Ukraine and her father’s conviction for discrediting the Russian armed forces suggest that her family has been embroiled in the conflict between the two countries, further emphasising the impact of the conflict on innocent children.