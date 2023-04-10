The Super Mario Bros. Movie has taken the box office by storm, earning a whopping $204.6 million in its first five days of release, according to Comscore

The film, starring Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as iconic video game characters Mario and Luigi, has been a hit with audiences worldwide, grossing an additional $172.8 million internationally and setting a new record for the biggest worldwide opening for an animated film ever.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, with a score of only 56% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has managed to win the hearts of its fanbase, with an impressive 96% audience score on the same platform. The movie follows Mario as he navigates a new realm in search of his kidnapped brother Luigi, teaming up with Princess Peach and her resistance movement to defeat the evil warlord Bowser and save the Mushroom Kingdom.

The success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has pushed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which was last week’s top movie, down to third place. Meanwhile, John Wick: Chapter 4 continues to hold strong, bringing in $14.6 million and bringing its three-week domestic total to $147 million.

The fourth and maybe-not-so-final chapter of the John Wick franchise was followed by Air, which debuted at No. 4 with a solid $20.2 million over five days. The film, directed by and starring Ben Affleck, focuses on the creation of the Air Jordan brand and features an all-star cast, including Affleck’s BFF Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Chris Messina, and Marlon Wayans.

Rounding out the top 5 was Scream VI, which scared up $3.3 million in its fifth week of release, bringing its domestic total to $103.8 million. Debuting at No. 9 with $750,000 at just 819 theatres was Owen Wilson’s comedy Paint, about a local Vermont public television treasure pitted against a new painter hired to shake up the network.