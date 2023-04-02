Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

The Super Mario Bros Movie is set to hit cinemas this week, and fans of the iconic Nintendo series are eagerly anticipating the animated adaptation

The Super Mario Bros Movie is set to hit cinemas this week, and fans of the iconic Nintendo series are eagerly anticipating the animated adaptation

by uknip247

The story revolves around Mario and Luigi, two Brooklyn-based plumbers who are transported down a mysterious pipe into the magical world of the Mushroom Kingdom. When the brothers are separated, Mario is tasked with embarking on an epic quest to reunite with Luigi, with the help of Toad and the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach.

The early reactions to the movie have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising its use of sound and score, easter eggs, and the performance of Jack Black as Bowser. Film critic Tessa Smith called it “a love letter to the game and lore of everyone’s favorite plumber brothers,” while Erik Davis hailed it as the “ultimate love letter to every era of Mario.”

Despite the positive buzz, some critics were less enthused, with Germain Lussier describing the plot as “overly goofy” and filled with “bad jokes and worse song choices.” Nevertheless, the movie boasts an impressive cast, including Marvel’s Chris Pratt in the role of Mario and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day as Luigi.

Pratt’s casting faced backlash from fans of the series, as well as John Leguizamo, who played Luigi in the 1993 live-action adaptation. Nevertheless, co-director Aaron Horvath defended the choice, stating that Pratt was the perfect fit for a blue-collar hero with a lot of heart. The movie also subverts expectations by casting Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, who is no longer portrayed as a damsel-in-distress but as a strong and capable ruler.

Overall, The Super Mario Bros Movie seems to be shaping up to be a cinematic event that fans of the series will not want to miss. It is set to be released in cinemas on April 5th, and based on the early reactions, it promises to be a joyful and nostalgic journey for viewers of all ages.

