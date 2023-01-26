The suspects fled with the victim’s phone, leaving him in critical condition after the canal attack

Thursday, January 26, 2023
Thursday, January 26, 2023

The Suspects Fled With The Victim's Phone, Leaving Him In Critical Condition After Canal Attack
by uknip247

Detectives in Newham are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about a robbery to come forward.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was approached by the two suspects as he walked along a canal path that connects Stratford High Street/Bow Flyover and Greenway on Thursday, 5 January at around 8,15pm

The victim was nudge and confronted by two males who demanded that he hand over his phone. The victim refused and began backing away, but was eventually attacked and stabbed several times by the males.

The suspects fled with the victim’s phone, leaving him in critical condition. He was taken to an east London hospital by the London Ambulance Service, where his condition was initially deemed life-threatening. Fortunately, he is expected to recover.

“We know that there were a number of people cycling and walking alongside the canal at the time of this incident,” said Detective Constable John Kalinzi of the Met’s North East Command.

“I am very keen to hear from anyone who has any information but has not yet spoken with police. It is critical that we identify these suspects who were willing to inflict potentially fatal injuries in order to steal a phone.

“If you can assist, please do not hesitate to contact me.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 6364/05JAN.

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain completely anonymous.

