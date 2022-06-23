The trap, which would have been used to catch poachers and trespassers on large estates in the late 1700s and 1800s, was found on the entrance wall of Deer Abbey.

It is believed to have been removed between the afternoons of Tuesday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

“Historic sites form an integral part of our cultural heritage, and far from being places consigned to the past, they are vibrant and alive, welcoming visitors from all over the world,” said Inspector Rory Campbell.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, and we are asking anyone with information that could help us to contact us.”

“Theft from historic sites, whether on our estate or in the wider historic environment, is unacceptable,” said Peter McGrath, Head of Physical Security at Historic Environment Scotland. Acts like this can cause irreparable harm and cause us to lose pieces of our past forever.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident 1384 of 20 June 2022. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555 111.