The theft of Ruby, a 9-year-old Fox Red Labrador, from her kennel overnight on Sunday (April 30), is being investigated by Isle of Wight Police

Police are seeking information about anyone who may have been in the Lynch Lane area that evening or who might help them find Ruby.

Theft of a dog is a criminal violation under the Theft Act of 1968, and anyone who keeps the dog at their address will also be charged.

Please keep in mind that this is an isolated incidence, and Officers say they do not feel there is any risk to the Island’s larger dog-owning community.

Police and her owners will have no trouble identifying Ruby.

If you see her or know someone who has just acquired a dog of a similar description, please call 101 and quote reference 44230170061, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.