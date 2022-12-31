The third person arrested in connection with the death of Elle Edwards, who was shot dead on Christmas Eve at a pub in Merseyside, has been released on police bail pending further investigations

The 31-year-old Tranmere man was arrested on suspicion of murder conspiracy.

Two other people who had been arrested in connection with the shooting had previously been released.

Elle Edwards was shot in the head shortly before midnight on Christmas Eve at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey village, Wirral.

According to detectives, the beautician was not the intended target of the shooting.

Her family have described her as the “most beautiful and bright star” who would “light up a room as she walked in”.

“Her laugh was infectious, anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved life and had so many amazing plans for the future,” her loved ones said in a statement released by Merseyside Police. She had only recently begun.”