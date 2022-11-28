An electrician was jailed for running two would-be burglars off the road as he chased them while they managed to escape punishment.

The thugs are reportedly suing Adam White, 34, after he chased them down in his Mercedes 4×4 while they were armed with bolt cutters and a crowbar.

A few minutes later, a 999 call was made to the police reporting a terrible accident in which the masked burglars were seriously hurt after being thrown from a stolen motorcycle.

Adam is captured on camera asking the arresting police officer, “Am I in trouble? I won’t be sent to jail for this, am I?

In February, he was sentenced to 22 months in prison at Luton Crown Court for endangering others while driving recklessly.

For the attempted robbery in Leighton Buzzard, Beds, in September 2019, the raiders Taylor Benford and Ryan Paul, both 25, received suspended sentences and 200 hours of community service at the same court.

They have a long history of convictions for crimes like possessing an offensive weapon, stealing, reckless driving, causing criminal damage, shoplifting, and dealing drugs.

When the incident occurred, Adam was at home with his wife Lindsay, 34, and their two kids, who are 10 and 8 years old.

According to Lindsay, the thugs are suing Adam’s insurers for £1 million due to their injuries, which include multiple broken bones, a fractured skull, and bleeding on the brain.

Two Wrongs, the most recent instalment of Channel 4’s 24 Hours In Police Custody, features the contentious case.

Prior to the incident, Adam, who had no prior convictions, stated before going to jail: “That night is like a recurring nightmare; it still hasn’t ended. I continue to see myself as a victim.

“Even though it’s not me, I feel like I’ve been treated like a criminal. Although I’m sorry these guys were hurt, I don’t think it was my fault. It wasn’t caused by me.

“The local community, my family, friends, and coworkers all have my full support. They all stated that they most likely would have followed my lead.

“If someone commits a crime and keeps doing it, whether it’s theft or inflicting harm on others, they should be punished for it.

“I do believe the system is quite lax, and there is no deterrent; they just keep committing crimes, and what can you do?” Nothing is possible for you to do.

Funeral director Lindsay said: “When Adam was sentenced to prison, I had to sit the kids down and explain that he had fought off some burglars, but because of a car accident, he got into trouble and had to serve time.

They believe it to be incredibly unfair, but I also had to teach them how to make wise decisions.

Adam’s legal fees cost the couple £50,000, and he also lost his job.

Lindsay claimed that she was compelled to have an abortion because, without Adam’s income while he was in jail, she could not afford to support the pregnancy.

“It took everything, even our child, and they [the burglars] will get a payout,” she said.

I believe they do it because they can; perhaps they don’t want to work; perhaps they just want to get by on theft,” she continued. I think nothing would have happened and they wouldn’t have been apprehended if Adam hadn’t gone outside.

In the movie, a witness to the accident tells an officer, “I’ve been broken into seven times in a year. You get back what you put in. I have sympathy for the man whose home was broken into.

“I wouldn’t want to be held accountable for my actions if I was at home with my young family and there were people breaking in with crowbars,” the speaker said.

In a police interview, Adam admits, “I didn’t mean to hit or knock them; that car is my pride and joy. Without a doubt, I had no desire to harm them.

A statement has been issued by Bedfordshire Police :

Policing and the wider criminal justice system divides opinion and undoubtedly tonight’s episode of 24 hours in Police Custody will have done just that. However, one of the roles the police fulfil is to investigate whether a criminal offence has been committed. Having determined this, the police are required to build an evidential case to submit to the CPS for consideration of whether there is sufficient evidence and where the public interest lies. Taylor Benford and Ryan Paul pleaded guilty to the attempted burglary, while Adam White was found guilty by a jury. In tonight’s episode, having considered both the evidence and the context in which the criminal offences were committed, the judge sentenced White to 22 months in prison, while giving a suspended sentence to Benford and Paul, recognising they both bore substantial responsibility themselves for their injuries. Our officers work incredibly hard to put criminals before the courts and disrupt their activities, but we know that the outcomes received do not always tell the full story. In this case, there were no winners. This episode is an important reminder that people must not take the law into their own hands. Such actions can have enormous consequences. The best thing you can do when a crime is happening is to call 999 so that we can dispatch officers to the scene to apprehend those involved and protect the public from further harm. We’re committed to improving our response times and increasing our police presence in crime hotspot areas, tackling the issues that matter most to our communities and driving down offending.