The top three contenders for BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2022 have been announced live on Blue Peter

– Sky Brown (skateboarding)
– Jessica Gadirova (gymnastics)
– Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (diving)
Sky Brown (14) has had another brilliant year, including a successful defence of her X Games Skateboard Park title. She put in a flawless trick-laden run to beat the reigning Olympic gold and silver medallists, and repeated the feat in Des Moines on the Dew Tour a week later. Sky was the recipient of the Young Sports Personality of the Year award last year in 2021.
Jessica Gadirova (18) is one of the rising stars in artistic gymnastics. Jessica became Great Britain’s first female all-around medallist at a World Championships this year by taking home a bronze. She also won gold on the floor, which made her only the fifth British individual gymnastics world champion in history. Jessica retained her European title on the same apparatus and was part of the silver medal-winning British women’s team at both the World and European Championships.
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (18) has had a stellar 2022, winning seven diving medals across the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships. Her world team bronze was followed by two gold medals and a silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she set a new personal best of 357.50 in the 10m platform final. The European Championships yielded two more golds and a team bronze.
The top three were selected by an esteemed panel including Euro 2022 winner and former footballer Ellen White, Olympic champion gymnast Max Whitlock, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Robinson and representatives from Blue Peter, BBC Sport and the Youth Sport Trust.
The panel selected ten outstanding young sportspeople from a longlist before narrowing down to a top three and winner, who will be announced on the night of the show.
The top ten included: Rehan Ahmed (cricket), Ben Bartram (wheelchair tennis), Sky Brown (skateboarding), Alice Capsey (cricket), Jessica Gadirova (gymnastics), Chelsea Hudson (goalball), Rico Lewis (football), Jayda Pechova (netball), Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (diving) and Toby Roberts (sport climbing).
For voting criteria on all awards please visit https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/sports-personality