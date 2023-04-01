The TRA has launched a transition review into anti-dumping measures on steel ropes and cables from China, including those products consigned from Morocco and Korea

The Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has today, 30 March 2023, launched a transition review into anti-dumping measures on steel ropes and cables from China, including those products consigned from Morocco and Korea.

The products in scope of this review are steel ropes and cables including locked coil ropes. The review excludes ropes and cables of stainless steel. Steel ropes and cables are used primarily in construction, the oil and gas industry, as well as in the manufacture of cranes, bridges and household appliances.

Total imports of steel wire ropes and cables to the UK have increased between 2019 and 2022, with the average unit price of imports from China decreasing over 2022.

The TRA’s review

The TRA will review the UK production of these products and the levels of imports from China, Morocco and Korea. The period of investigation (POI) for this transition review is 1 January 2022 until 31 December 2022 and the injury period (IP) is 1 January 2019 until 31 December 2022.

Businesses that may be affected by this review (such as importers or exporters of the products or UK producers of similar products) can contribute by registering their interest in the case on the TRA’s online case platform by 17 April 2023. All new developments in the case will be posted on the TRA’s public file, where you can find out more about the product types in scope of the TRA’s review.

View further information on the TRA’s current investigations, including transition reviews like this one.