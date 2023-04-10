The tragic death of Lucy Dee has left the world in shock and her family and friends devastated

Lucy, a British-Israeli woman, had been in a coma since Friday after she was wounded in a suspected Palestinian gun attack in the West Bank, in which her two daughters Maia and Rina were killed. The family had moved to Israel from the UK nine years ago when her husband had taken up a role as a rabbi.

The funeral of Lucy’s daughters was held on Sunday, with thousands of mourners in attendance. The emotional ceremony was a reminder of the senseless loss of life that can result from conflict and violence. Lucy’s husband, Rabbi Leo Dee, spoke during the funeral, expressing his heartbreak and noting that he did not know how he would be able to explain the tragedy to Lucy if she were to wake up from her coma.

Lucy’s death on Monday morning was a further blow to the family and the community. The attack that led to their deaths was brutal and appalling, and investigations have indicated that the gunmen approached the family’s car and opened fire on the women at close range. 22 bullet casings were allegedly found at the scene, indicating that the attackers used a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed his condolences to the Dee family and called the attack a “severe terror attack.” The situation in the region has been tense for some time, and this senseless loss of life is a stark reminder of the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

The Radlett United Synagogue, to which the Dee family had belonged, released a statement expressing their profound sadness at Lucy and her daughters’ deaths.