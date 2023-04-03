The Tragic Death Of Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-korbel, Who Was Shot Dead In Her Own Home, Shook The Community Of Dovecot, Liverpool, And The Entire Country.

The crime was committed on August 22, 2022, when Thomas Cashman fired multiple shots at Joseph Nee, a convicted burglar.

Prosecutors claimed that Cashman had “murder in mind” and was chasing Nee to execute him. In the process, Olivia and her mother, Cheryl Korbel, were injured, with Olivia tragically dying from a gunshot wound to the chest.

After a lengthy trial, today Cashman, a 34-year-old drug dealer, was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, wounding Ms Korbel, and possession of firearms.

The verdict was delivered quickly, taking less than nine hours. Olivia’s family had an emotional response as they gasped and cried as the guilty verdict was delivered.

In a separate trial, his accomplice, Paul Russell, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender by driving Cashman away from the scene of the crime and disposing of his clothing.

The verdict offered little solace to the grieving family, who lost a beloved daughter and sister in a senseless act of violence. Merseyside’s chief constable, Serena Kennedy, described Cashman as a “coward” and called for him to reflect on his actions every day and night while behind bars.

Cashman will be sentenced on Monday.