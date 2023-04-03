Monday, April 3, 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The tragic death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her own home, shook the community of Dovecot, Liverpool, and the entire country

The tragic death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her own home, shook the community of Dovecot, Liverpool, and the entire country

by uknip247
The Tragic Death Of Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-korbel, Who Was Shot Dead In Her Own Home, Shook The Community Of Dovecot, Liverpool, And The Entire Country.

The crime was committed on August 22, 2022, when Thomas Cashman fired multiple shots at Joseph Nee, a convicted burglar.

Prosecutors claimed that Cashman had “murder in mind” and was chasing Nee to execute him. In the process, Olivia and her mother, Cheryl Korbel, were injured, with Olivia tragically dying from a gunshot wound to the chest.

After a lengthy trial, today Cashman, a 34-year-old drug dealer, was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, wounding Ms Korbel, and possession of firearms.

The verdict was delivered quickly, taking less than nine hours. Olivia’s family had an emotional response as they gasped and cried as the guilty verdict was delivered.

In a separate trial, his accomplice, Paul Russell, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender by driving Cashman away from the scene of the crime and disposing of his clothing.

The verdict offered little solace to the grieving family, who lost a beloved daughter and sister in a senseless act of violence. Merseyside’s chief constable, Serena Kennedy, described Cashman as a “coward” and called for him to reflect on his actions every day and night while behind bars.

Cashman will be sentenced on Monday.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are urgently searching for Shaun Perryman, who is missing from the Chichester area

Police looking for a missing woman from Luton have found a body

A man has been sentenced after admitting three breaches of a Sexual Risk Order after he harassed and manipulated women online

Kaley Cuoco, known for her role in “The Big Bang Theory”, and Tom Pelphrey, a fellow actor, have welcomed their first child

Switzerland’s Federal Prosecutor is investigating the state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS Group, following an emergency merger last month to avoid a financial...

The Passport Office has confirmed a “temporary increase” in demand for new passports ahead of more than 1,000 Passport Office workers starting five weeks...

A car bomb has exploded in the affluent suburb of Mezze in the Syrian capital, Damascus, causing no casualties but damaging three vehicles

The killing of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky has shocked Russia with authorities calling it a “high-profile murder”.

Teachers in England have overwhelmingly rejected the government’s pay offer and have planned for a strike action to take place on two days during...

Two men have been jailed for conspiring to supply drugs in Essex with a street value over £112K

Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a man who may have information that could assist enquiries following a report of a sexual assault...

Remembering Police Constable Ian Rodgers, of Greater Manchester Police, who died on duty on this day in 1975

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More