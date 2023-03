Ms McCrory, a mother of two in her forties, was found after emergency services were called to a fire at her home on the Howth Road in Clontarf.

George Turner, 53, has now been charged with Ms McCrory’s murder.

Turner’s defence solicitor, Tony Collier, has requested a psychiatric assessment for his client, pointing out his history of mental illness.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill Court on Friday, March 24