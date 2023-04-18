Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

The tragic murder of 14-year-old Tomasz Oleszak in a nature park in Gateshead last October has resulted in the conviction of another teenager, Leighton Amies

Amies, who was 14 at the time of the killing, was found guilty of murder by a Newcastle Crown Court jury.

He denied the charge, claiming that he had picked up the knife for reassurance and that he had not meant to kill Tomasz.

The court heard the verdict and the judge, Mr. Justice Spencer, lifted the reporting ban allowing Leighton Amies’ identity to be revealed.

This decision by the judge allows the public to finally learn about this disturbing crime, which claimed a young life and inflicted unimaginable pain and suffering on Tomasz’s family and friends. Mr. Justice Spencer’s decision to lift reporting restrictions was motivated by a desire to deter young people from carrying knives. This kind of action can have tragic consequences, leading to injury, suffering, and even death.

The trial heard that Leighton Amies had been walking through a park with his girlfriend when a group of youths followed them. A fight ensued, and Amies pulled out a serrated kitchen knife, which he had picked up at home for “reassurance.” He went on to stab Tomasz deeply in his chest, fatally injuring him. Amies then boasted to the gang, “I’ve wetted your boy.”

The trial revealed that Leighton Amies had only been 14 years old at the time of the killing, which is shocking and disturbing in itself. The judge, the prosecution, and the defense all understood how such a young person could easily become involved in such dangerous and deadly behavior.

The defense lawyer, Peter Makepeace KC, claimed that Leighton had not looked for trouble and that he had to make a terrible decision under extreme duress. But the prosecution argued that Amies had clearly intended to cause harm, and his actions had resulted in a senseless and unnecessary loss of life.

The jury found Leighton Amies guilty of murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, as well as admitting to carrying the blade. He will face sentencing in June.

