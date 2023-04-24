Monday, April 24, 2023
The tragic news of Emmerdale actor Dale Meeks’ passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry

. Meeks, died on Saturday evening from heart failure according to his brother Philip.

His family and friends have expressed their shock and sadness at his untimely death, with many paying tribute to the actor on social media.

Meeks first made a name for himself in the BBC’s teen drama Byker Grove in the 1990s, where he played Simon Meredith alongside future presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (PJ and Duncan).

His character was a leader of Denton Burn, the rival youth group to the Byker Grove youth club. McPartlin and Donnelly tweeted their condolences, describing Meeks as “the loveliest of guys”, despite being a member of the rival group.

Meeks played Simon on Emmerdale between 2003 and 2006. Although his time on the show was brief, he made an impact on viewers who have fondly remembered his character. More recently, Meeks starred in the ITV true crime drama The Hunt For Raoul Moat, where he played Moat’s friend Rory Sutcliffe.

