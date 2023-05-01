The two-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett drowned in the family’s pool and was pronounced dead on Sunday after being taken to a hospital

The Buccaneers released a statement expressing their condolences to the family and offering support.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, (his wife) Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” it said.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

The police don’t suspect any foul play in the incident. Barrett, a Super Bowl winning linebacker, is recovering from an injury and has been with the Buccaneers for five years.