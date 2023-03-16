Friday, March 17, 2023
Friday, March 17, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The UK government has offered an additional £2.5 billion to fund pay rises for healthcare staff, in a move that could prevent further strikes by NHS workers

The UK government has offered an additional £2.5 billion to fund pay rises for healthcare staff, in a move that could prevent further strikes by NHS workers

by uknip247

A union has already announced a pause in its strike action following the offer. Health Secretary Steve Barclay met with union representatives on Thursday to negotiate the new pay offer.

The government’s decision to offer an extra £2.5 billion to fund the pay rise for healthcare workers seems to have averted fresh strikes from taking place. The move has been welcomed by the GMB union, which has said that it would be a “huge uplift for the lowest paid” and keep them well above the Real Living Wage.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said if the offer is accepted it would be a “huge uplift for the lowest paid to keep them well above the Real Living Wage”.

She said: “Thanks to the strength and hard work of GMB’s NHS members, the government has gone from refusing to talk about pay this year to put an extra 2.5 billion pounds on the table.

“GMB members should rightly be proud of themselves. It’s been a tough road but they have faced down the Department of Health and won an offer that we feel is the best that can be achieved at this stage through negotiation.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing to identify and speak to a possible witness who...

Three suspects have appeared in court after police discovered a cannabis grow...

A 17-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in...

A man has been charged after a woman was attacked in Bermondsey

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man they are keen...

UK Space Agency backs Rolls-Royce nuclear power for Moon exploration

Detectives investigating the crushing incident at the O2 Brixton Academy continue to...

Healthcare deal could lead to higher costs for NHS

A paedophile, who claimed he got involved in online chat forums by...

Domestic abusers who kill their partners or ex-partners will receive tougher sentences...

A vision for the future of general practice speciality training has today...

A private hire driver has been jailed after pleading guilty to raping...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More