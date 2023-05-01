Monday, May 1, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING The UK has evacuated 2197 people to safety from Sudan, in the longest and largest airlift by any Western nation during the crisis

The UK has evacuated 2197 people to safety from Sudan, in the longest and largest airlift by any Western nation during the crisis

by uknip247
2197 People Safely Evacuated From Sudan By The Uk

  • UK Government arranged extra evacuation flights from Port Sudan today (Monday, May 1).
  • Follows end of UK evacuation flights from Wadi Saeedna airfield, near Khartoum, on Saturday evening (29 April).
  • Total number of people evacuated is now 2197 (as of 17:30 Monday 1 May), in the longest and largest evacuation from Sudan by any Western nation

The UK has evacuated 2197 people to safety from Sudan, in the longest and largest airlift by any Western nation during the crisis, as the attention now turns to humanitarian and diplomatic efforts.

Further flights were expected from Port Sudan on Monday evening, supporting British nationals and others – including Sudanese doctors working in the NHS – who have arrived in Port Sudan.

In addition to British nationals, the UK has also helped evacuate 1087 people from other nations, including the US, Ireland, Netherlands, Canada, Germany and Australia.

The UK Government is no longer running evacuation flights from Wadi Saeedna airfield because of a significant decline in the number of British nationals coming forward and an increasingly volatile situation on the ground.

A UK team is now set up at Port Sudan to provide consular assistance, including to British nationals leaving by commercial routes.

Royal Navy ship HMS Lancaster is supporting evacuation efforts from Sudan.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

With thanks to the extraordinary efforts of staff and military, the UK has brought 2197 people to safety from Sudan so far – the largest airlift by any Western nation.

As the focus turns to humanitarian and diplomatic efforts, we will continue do all we can to press for a long-term ceasefire and an immediate end to the violence in Sudan.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Yet again the men and women of our Armed Forces have led the way. In one week, the RAF have flown more than 20 flights, deployed over a thousand personnel, evacuated over 2,000 civilians and helped citizens from more than 20 countries to get home.

HMS Lancaster will remain at Port Sudan and her crew will continue to help provide support.

The UK is leading diplomatic efforts for peace in Sudan, with International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell in Nairobi over the weekend, meeting with Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto and African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat to discuss the conflict in Sudan.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

The UK Ambassador to Sudan was deployed to Addis Ababa last week (27 April) to support the UK’s diplomatic regional response to Sudan from the British Embassy in Ethiopia.

The UK is also exploring options to provide effective humanitarian assistance to people in Sudan, in close coordination with international partners, the UN, and NGOs. The UK is a committed donor in Sudan, having spent over £250 million in humanitarian aid in the last five years.

The UK continues to provide consular support to British nationals in Port Sudan and in neighbouring countries in the region.

The safety of all British nationals in Sudan continues to be our utmost priority and we urge everyone to continue to follow our travel advice. The situation remains volatile and our ability to conduct evacuations could change at short notice.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Emergency services called to reports of suspected body faced down in the water in Bermondsey East London

Dutch cops apprehend ‘Boris Johnson’ for drunk driving: Suspect carried a forged driver’s licence with the PM’s photo and birth date

A person has died after being hit by a train in North London this afternoon. British Transport Police officers were called to a casualty...

Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow, has accused Leicestershire Police of giving the “green light” to internet trolls after she received a call...

An investigation has been launched after a man was left critically ill following an assault in Bromley

Brixton Murder Live: Investigation launched after Woman is stabbed to death in Brixton Bloodbath

Tragedy has struck in Lechlade-on-Thames as a body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing in the River Thames...

The two-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett drowned in the family’s pool and was pronounced dead on Sunday after being taken...

Officers investigating an incident during which a member of rail staff was punched have released CCTV images of a suspect

Two men, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences after a warrant was carried out in Glasgow.

The recent cyberattack on Capita, the UK’s largest outsourcer, has prompted the Pensions Regulator to urge hundreds of pension funds to check whether their...

A fire has broken out on Spray Street in Woolwich, South East London this morning, leaving smoke billowing for miles around

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.