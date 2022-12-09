The Uk Health And Security Agency Has Issued A Cold Weather Alert, Advising Vulnerable People To Heat Their Homes To At Least 18 Degrees Celsius, Wear Extra Layers Of Clothing, And Eat Hot Food To Stay Warm

According to new research, more than three million low-income households cannot afford to heat their homes during the current cold spell, putting their health at risk.

It comes as the Met Office warns that an Arctic blast is on its way to the UK, potentially causing overnight temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

Motorists may face hazardous road conditions, and train journeys may take longer than usual.

However, 710,000 households cannot afford to follow this advice because they cannot afford warm clothing, heating, or food, and another 2.5 million low-income families go without.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation conducted the study, and its senior economist Rachelle Earwaker stated, “The dangerously cold weather on the horizon is cause for concern.”

“People are being forced to gamble their financial health and ability to take on more debt against their well-being in the absence of adequate heat, clothing, or hot food.”

According to a survey of 4,251 people in the bottom 40% of income brackets, approximately 4.3 million have reduced their heating expenditure.

It also discovered that many families are already in debt, owing more than £1,600 on average.

Temperatures are expected to remain low for some time.