Friday, December 9, 2022
Friday, December 9, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The Uk Health And Security Agency Has Issued A Cold Weather Alert, Advising Vulnerable People To Heat Their Homes To At Least 18 Degrees Celsius, Wear Extra Layers Of Clothing, And Eat Hot Food To Stay Warm
Home BREAKING The UK Health and Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert, advising vulnerable people to heat their homes to at least 18 degrees Celsius, wear extra layers of clothing, and eat hot food to stay warm

The UK Health and Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert, advising vulnerable people to heat their homes to at least 18 degrees Celsius, wear extra layers of clothing, and eat hot food to stay warm

by @uknip247

According to new research, more than three million low-income households cannot afford to heat their homes during the current cold spell, putting their health at risk.
It comes as the Met Office warns that an Arctic blast is on its way to the UK, potentially causing overnight temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.
Motorists may face hazardous road conditions, and train journeys may take longer than usual.

However, 710,000 households cannot afford to follow this advice because they cannot afford warm clothing, heating, or food, and another 2.5 million low-income families go without.
The Joseph Rowntree Foundation conducted the study, and its senior economist Rachelle Earwaker stated, “The dangerously cold weather on the horizon is cause for concern.”
People are being forced to gamble their financial health and ability to take on more debt against their well-being in the absence of adequate heat, clothing, or hot food.”
According to a survey of 4,251 people in the bottom 40% of income brackets, approximately 4.3 million have reduced their heating expenditure.
It also discovered that many families are already in debt, owing more than £1,600 on average.
Temperatures are expected to remain low for some time.

RELATED ARTICLES

SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 in January with the...

Police have made a fresh appeal for help in finding a woman...

Two men have been convicted of the murders of Denzil McKenzie and...

The charity Drinkaware has described new figures showing a record number of...

Officers have charged a man with attempted murder and other offences following...

Three fund managers have been convicted of a large-scale fraud which resulted...

The explosive documentary series revealed details of Harry and Meghan’s engagement and...

According to the UK Health Security Agency, the number of children under...

A US citizen who fled the country after killing a teenage motorcyclist...

A final member of an organised crime group has been jailed for...

2022 has seen a lot of us tighten the purse strings, as...

Detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Ardcarn Park, Newry, on...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"