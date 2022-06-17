As of June 16, the total number of confirmed cases in the UK was 574.

In England, there are currently 550 confirmed cases, 16 in Scotland, 2 in Northern Ireland, and 6 in Wales.

“As case numbers of monkeypox continue to rise, and with many summer events and festivals ahead, we’re reminding people to be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox, particularly if you’ve recently had new or multiple sexual partners, to help prevent further spread and protect others,” said Dr William Welfare, Incident Director at UKHSA.

If you have a rash with blisters or other monkeypox symptoms, avoid going to events, meeting with friends, or having sexual contact. Instead, stay at home and seek advice from 111 or your local sexual health service. Please call ahead of time and avoid close contact with others until you’ve been seen by a clinician.

“The UKHSA is collaborating with partners across the country, including event organisers and venues, to increase public awareness of monkeypox symptoms so that everyone has a safe, happy, and healthy summer.”

* Germany’s health minister recommended on Friday that Germans continue to wear masks in indoor public places, albeit on a voluntary basis for the time being.

However, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach stated that as the winter months approach, the country should once again prepare for stricter coronavirus regulations.

Lauterbach stated that the country would need to implement new rules for the winter season, comparing it to using “winter tyres” instead of summer tyres.

This is a reference to a law that requires motorists to use special winter tyres from October to Easter. The move followed a report on the website of Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper. It stated that the government was considering a rule that would make wearing an indoor mask in public places mandatory during the same time period.