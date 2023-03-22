Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

by uknip247

The January data shows:

  • on average, house prices have fallen by 1.1% since December 2022
  • there has been an annual price rise of 6.3% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £289,818

England

In England, the January data shows that, on average, house prices have fallen 1.2% since December 2022. The annual price rise of 6.9% takes the average property value to £310,159.

The regional data for England indicates that:

  • the North East experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 10.0%
  • the North East experienced the greatest monthly growth, with an increase of 0.6%
  • London saw the lowest annual price growth, with an increase of 3.2%
  • Yorkshire and The Humber saw the most significant monthly price fall, with a movement of –2.5%

Price change by region for England

RegionAverage price January 2023Annual change % since January 2022Monthly change % since December 2022
East Midlands£251,1778.6-1.7
East of England£358,1146.8-1.1
London£533,9863.2-1.0
North East£163,371100.6
North West£214,4317.2-2.4
South East£398,3686.3-1.2
South West£329,6917.1-0.4
West Midlands£256,6949.90.2
Yorkshire and the Humber£207,6356.5-2.5

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in November 2022 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in November 2022 was in the North West.

Repossession salesNovember 2022
East Midlands4
East of England1
London8
North East7
North West26
South East10
South West5
West Midlands10
Yorkshire and the Humber5
England76

Average price by property type for England

Property typeJanuary 2023January 2022Difference %
Detached£489,112£456,1387.2
Semi-detached£299,047£277,1347.9
Terraced£253,547£235,7557.5
Flat/maisonette£250,328£241,6473.6
All£310,159£290,0166.9

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction typeAverage price January 2023Annual price change % since January 2022Monthly price change % since December 2022
Cash£290,3316.7-1.0
Mortgage£320,0277.0-1.2
First-time buyer£257,1466.9-1.6
Former owner occupier£356,0427.0-0.9

Building status for England

Building statusAverage price November 2022Annual price change % since November 2021Monthly price change % since October 2022
New build£445,99024.17.6
Existing resold property£307,02410.00.2

London

London shows, on average, house prices have fallen 1.0% since December 2022. An annual price rise of 3.2% takes the average property value to £533,986.

Average price by property type for London

Property typeJanuary 2023January 2022Difference %
Detached£1,094,132£1,044,0804.8
Semi-detached£699,758£663,8095.4
Terraced£589,355£561,1465.0
Flat/maisonette£438,596£434,0681.0
All£533,986£517,2293.2

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction typeAverage price January 2023Annual price change % since January 2022Monthly price change % since December 2022
Cash£547,9031.6-0.9
Mortgage£528,6193.6-1.0
First-time buyer£459,6312.9-1.3
Former owner occupier£615,5693.6-0.7

Building status for London

Building statusAverage price November 2022Annual price change % since November 2021Monthly price change % since October 2022
New build£612,08418.16.9
Existing resold property£536,7905.10.0

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 2.3% since December 2022. An annual price rise of 5.8% takes the average property value to £216,871.

There were 5 repossession sales for Wales in November 2022.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property typeJanuary 2023January 2022Difference %
Detached£332,208£315,8425.2
Semi-detached£211,471£198,8906.3
Terraced£168,941£158,7606.4
Flat/maisonette£135,249£130,6423.5
All£216,871£204,9465.8

Funding and buyer status for Wales

Transaction typeAverage price January 2023Annual price change % since January 2022Monthly price change % since December 2022
Cash£209,5345.3-2.4
Mortgage£221,1226.1-2.3
First-time buyer£186,7256.0-2.5
Former owner occupier£252,3425.6-2.1

Building status for Wales

Building statusAverage price November 2022Annual price change % since November 2021Monthly price change % since October 2022
New build£342,54526.36.9
Existing resold property£216,21311.0-0.7

UK house prices

The annual percentage change for average UK house prices was 6.3% in the 12 months to January 2023, compared with 9.3% in the 12 months to December 2022 and 10.2% in the 12 months to November 2022.

The average UK house price was £290,000 in January 2023, which is £17,000 higher than 12 months ago. Average house prices increased over the 12 months to £310,000 (6.9%) in England, to £217,000 in Wales (5.8%), to £185,000 in Scotland (1.0%) and to £175,000 in Northern Ireland (10.2%).

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, average UK house prices decreased by 1.1% between December 2022 and January 2023, while average UK house prices increased by 1.7% during the same period 12 months ago. This caused the UK annual inflation rate to slow this month.

The UK Property Transactions Statistics showed that in January 2023, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the estimated number of transactions of residential properties with a value of £40,000 or greater was 96,650. This is 10.6% lower than 12 months ago (January 2022). Between December 2022 and January 2023, UK transactions decreased by 2.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The fastest growing region was the North East, with an annual percentage change of 10.0% in the 12 months to January 2023. The lowest annual percentage change was in London, where prices increased by 3.2% in the 12 months to January 2023.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A mother has described how a man wielding an axe approached her daughters on a run in Beckenham

Detectives investigating the kidnap of a child in Bolton in February have charged a suspect

Polio vaccine catch-up campaign for London as sewage surveillance findings suggest reduced transmission

New compensation scheme opens for postmasters who exposed Horizon scandal

A teenage girl has died at a Shropshire boarding school

Following a restaurant fire on Edgware Road in Paddington yesterday, firefighters have issued advice to restaurant owners

If you are out and about over the weekend there are lots of public transport options

Leading UK bosses join the mission to get thousands more prisoners into work

Warrant issued for the arrest of convicted Cotswolds waste offender

UKAEA and Kyoto Fusioneering to advance fusion materials

During a training exercise, a Piper aircraft came to rest in a ditch after veering from the runway at Cotswold Airport, Gloucestershire, after an...

Exploring the Different Modes of Payment Used in UK Online Casinos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More