The UK will experience unseasonably wet and windy weather in the coming days, though there will be some calmer spells further south.

Former Tropical Storm Alex has transitioned into a more typical low-pressure system and will move near the northwest of the United Kingdom on Friday and Saturday, bringing strong winds and showers, particularly in western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Although no longer a named storm, the remnants of Ex-Tropical Storm Alex will bring some unseasonably strong winds across the northern half of the UK – especially to the northwest on Friday and Saturday,” said Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly.

“The low-pressure system’s track currently appears to be off the northwest coast of the UK on Friday and Saturday, with winds reaching around 45mph for some parts of the north of the UK, with a chance of some gusts exceeding 55mph in some exposed northwestern island and coastal areas.”

Along with the wind, northwestern areas will experience frequent showers, some of which may be thunderous. Both the wind and the showers are expected to subside on Sunday. The focus of both will be in the northwest, so southern parts of the UK will be mostly fine through the weekend, with sunny periods and lighter winds. Temperatures in the southeast are expected to reach around 24 degrees Celsius this weekend.

According to the Met Office pollen forecast, pollen levels in the south of the UK will be high or very high through the weekend. Learn more about pollen and how to be prepared for it.