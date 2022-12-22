The Uk’s Biggest Jackpot Winners

In the history of UK gambling, there have been some huge jackpot prizes. Whatever you decide to play, from the odd lucky dip on the lottery or a weekly game of bingo, you will have heard about these gargantuan wins. While it is always down to chance and no one is guaranteed a prize, the allure of these potential windfalls keeps many people playing. Below, we discuss the biggest jackpot wins in UK history.

Biggest Lottery Win

The biggest UK lottery win of all time came from the national-lottery.com jackpot in July 2022. The lucky recipient took a total that was worth £195 million. Drawn on a Tuesday evening, they picked out the numbers 6, 23, 27, 40, and 41, with the Lucky Star numbers 2 and 12. However, the winner decided that they would prefer to remain anonymous.

The biggest winners known to the public were Joe and Jess Thwaite of Gloucester. They won £184 million playing in the same competition in May 2022. So far, there have been a sizable fifteen winners of the Euromillions lottery who have taken over £100 million as their prize.

Biggest Slot Game Win

The biggest win for a slot game goes to Jon Heywood, who won a jackpot on the Mega Moolah slot game. In 2015, his 25p stake managed to take him all the way, scooping a prize of £13.2 million. A very down-to-earth man who had worked as a soldier on tours of Afghanistan, he kept his win secret for three days and even went to work the day after.

Mega Moolah is a very popular game with a progressive jackpot. This means that for every game played, a small percentage goes into a large, overall total. If this is not won, it quickly accumulates creating huge sums. Websites like bonusfinder.co.uk will check which sites have games such as this, then rank them based on several factors. This is often how good their sign-up offers are, meaning you can try them out using the house’s bankroll for a small time.

John was lucky enough to have the largest slot payout in history, beating a Finnish player who had won just under eighteen million euros. He planned to buy himself a Bentley, take his family on a cruise but more importantly, pay for his father’s medical care.

Biggest Bingo Win

When it comes to bingo, the biggest online winner was John Orchard. A 60-year-old grandfather, he was playing a game online after signing up a few days before. An employee of Jobcentre.co.uk, he managed to scoop £5.9 million meaning he would never have to work again. Even more amazing was the fact that he only made a 30p deposit to play the game itself. He used the money to visit his ex-pat granddaughter in Canada and buy himself a Jaguar car.

The biggest winner from a physical bingo hall came in 2008. Soraya Lowell from Scotland netted £1.2 million on a night out. She managed to play and win the platinum jackpot game while playing alongside her neighbour.