The United Kingdom’s Interior Minister Suella Braverman’s upcoming visit to Rwanda has raised concerns among human rights groups and opposition parties

Sunday, March 19, 2023

by uknip247

Braverman’s visit is focused on discussing an agreement in which the UK will relocate undocumented refugees and migrants to Rwanda. This agreement is part of the UK’s plans to detain and deport asylum seekers who arrive in small boats across the English Channel.

Last year, the UK agreed to send tens of thousands of people to Rwanda as part of the deal valued at 120 million pounds ($146m), but no flights have taken off as opponents challenge the policy in courts. The first deportation flight was blocked by an injunction from the European Court of Human Rights. In December, London’s High Court ruled it was lawful, but judges also noted that the government had failed to consider the individual circumstances of the people it attempted to deport, signifying further legal battles ahead.

Opponents of the agreement with Rwanda have stressed that the government’s plans on immigration are unethical and unworkable. Asylum seekers, aid groups and a border officials’ union filed lawsuits to stop the Conservative Party government from acting on the deportation agreement with Rwanda. The asylum seekers would have to present their asylum claims in Rwanda, and those not granted asylum in Rwanda would then be able to apply to stay on other grounds or to try to get resettled in another country.

Additionally, rights groups have voiced their concerns about the safety of the destination country. Rwanda is still grappling with the aftermath of the 1994 genocide, and Human Rights Watch has warned that “serious human rights abuses continue to occur in Rwanda, including repression of free speech, arbitrary detention, ill-treatment, and torture.”

Despite opposition from several corners, Braverman has robustly defended her approach and described her opponents as “naive do-gooders.” The UK government insists that the policy is required to prevent deadly crossings of the English Channel, and the deal will undermine the business model of people-smuggling networks. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made finding a solution to this issue a top priority since 45,000 individuals arrived in Britain on small boats last year.

