Saturday, December 3, 2022
Saturday, December 3, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The United States Has Unveiled Its Latest High-tech Strategic Bomber – The B-21 Raider – Which Is Capable Of Carrying A Nuclear Payload And Can Be Flown Without A Crew On Board
Home BREAKING The United States has unveiled its latest high-tech strategic bomber – the B-21 Raider – which is capable of carrying a nuclear payload and can be flown without a crew on board

The United States has unveiled its latest high-tech strategic bomber – the B-21 Raider – which is capable of carrying a nuclear payload and can be flown without a crew on board

by @uknip247
The next-generation stealth bomber was rolled out at arm’s manufacturer Northrop Grumman’s facility in California during a flashy ceremony attended by top US officials on Friday.
The US Air Force plans to buy at least 100 of the B-21 aircraft, which comes with a $700m price tag per plane, a Northrop Grumman spokesperson said.
The unveiling of the new bombers comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions between the US, Russia and China amid the war in Ukraine and the territorial integrity of Taiwan.
Russian and Chinese strategic bombers flew a joint eight-hour patrol over the western Pacific on Wednesday in a display of ongoing military cooperation between the two nations.
China’s Defence Ministry called the mission a “routine” effort in bolstering defence ties with Russia.
Moscow and Beijing are also currently developing strategic stealth bombers – China’s Xian H-20 and Russia’s nuclear-capable Tupolev PAK DA – which are expected to compete with the B-21.
While the B-21 is capable of taking to the air without a pilot, the US Air Force said the aircraft is “provisioned for the possibility, but there has been no decision to fly without a crew”.
“The B-21 Raider is the first strategic bomber in more than three decades,” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a prepared statement at Friday’s event
“No other long-range bomber can match its efficiency,” Austin said.

RELATED ARTICLES

If you follow Stacey Solomon on social media, you’ll already know that...

Officers are issuing an image of a man they want speak to...

A man has appeared in court charged over an incident where an...

Charlene Ripley is wanted in connection with a recall to prison

Emergency services called to a person trapped under a train at London...

Police release CCTV images after coach driver attacked

A man In his 20’s was taken to hospital after the shooting...

A man arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Ipswich...

Officers investigating the rape of a woman in Manchester have released a...

A man who sexually assaulted two girls in his car has been...

The 58-year-old man was shot a number of times, at close range,...

The two men who died at separate locations on Thursday have beein...