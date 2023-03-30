The University of Strathclyde has launched a new Masters’s course in Sports Data Analytics

The course was created to meet the growing demand in the sporting industry for professionals who can analyse, interpret, and present complex data.

It will provide graduates with the knowledge and experience needed to enter a rapidly expanding industry.

In recent years, data has been increasingly used to improve performance, strategy, and training in both team and individual sports.

Strathclyde University’s School of Psychological Sciences and Health offers the programme. Dr Xanne Janssen and Dr Allan Hewitt are in charge.

“Technological advancements have increased the quantity and quality of data that is collected,” Dr Janssen said, adding that “our programme aims to provide students with a strong applied understanding of quantitative and qualitative analysis, data processing and visualisation, feedback and reporting methodologies, and how to collect and manipulate large, complex data sets.”

“Our course provides students with the opportunity to develop a comprehensive set of data analytics skills that can be applied across a wide range of sports, including team and individual sports, and students will be exposed to various applications of these skills throughout the course.”

“Practical applications include informing squad selection and player recruitment, improving in-game strategy, and developing bespoke training programmes in both individual and team sports.”

Students on the course will gain real-world experience through partnerships with a variety of professional sports organisations, as well as interact with guest lecturers and current professionals in the field of sports data analytics, who will provide valuable insights into trends and best practises.

The MSc in Sport Data Analytics is completed in 12 months full-time or 24 months part-time, with an application deadline of August 2023.