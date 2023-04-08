Saturday, April 8, 2023
The Upcoming Coronation Of King Charles And Camilla, The Queen Consort, Has Sparked Excitement Among Community Representatives Who Have Been Invited To Attend The Event

The couple has invited 850 people to the ceremony on 6 May in recognition of their charitable contributions to society. The attendees include 450 British Empire Medal recipients and 400 young people from groups selected by the Royal Family.

Julian and Maria Study-Morton, who ran a food delivery service during the Covid pandemic, expressed their joy and humility at being asked to attend the coronation. Their service connected wholesalers with households unable to secure a supermarket delivery or get to the shops, delivering quality food to 500 households in south west London, including 100 people who could not afford to pay. They also organized cooked meals for the neediest in their community, including care home residents, thanks to donations. Their efforts were recognized when they were awarded the British Empire Medal in January 2022.

Among the attendees is also a record-breaking 13-year-old boy named Max Woosey, who raised over £750,000 for the North Devon Hospice by camping in his garden for three years. Woosey pitched his tent in March 2020 with the aim of raising £100 to honor his neighbor and friend Rick Abbot, who died of cancer in February 2020. He went on to set a Guinness World Record for the biggest sum raised by camping, with the proceeds paying for 16 community nurses in north Devon.

The 450 BEM recipients attending the coronation were instrumental in providing services and support to their local communities during the Covid-19 lockdowns. The 400 young people have been invited to watch the ceremony via a “special private screening” in St Margaret’s Church, close to Westminster Abbey. Half of them are from groups selected by the King and Queen Consort, such as the Prince’s Trust, the Prince’s Foundation, Barnardo’s, the National Literacy Trust, and the Ebony Horse Club. The other half will come from organisations chosen by the government in recognition of the stewarding and first aid services they will provide on the day, which include the Scout Association, Girlguiding UK, St John Ambulance, and the National Citizen Service.

The coronation invitation, which was designed by heraldic artist Andrew Jamieson, was unveiled earlier this week. The event promises to be a seminal moment in the history of the UK, and those invited will have the chance to represent their communities.

