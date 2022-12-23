Witnesses are sought after a man was seriously assaulted in New Romney.

Between 3.45pm and 6pm on Wednesday 14 December 2022 a man driving a white van and a woman in a black Volkswagen Golf are believed to have had an altercation, after the vehicles were unable to pass each other while travelling along a narrow section of Church Lane.

The van driver was then approached and assaulted by two men at the scene. The victim sustained a head injury and was taken to a local hospital.

One of the suspects is described as a white man, aged in his early forties, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, with short brown mousey hair. He is believed to have worn a black jacket, body warmer and bottoms.

Since the incident officers have spoken to a number of witnesses but believe there are more people who have footage or information who have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage or other information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/239011/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.