The victim of a fatal dog attack in Surrey was walking several dogs at the time, according to police.

The 28-year-old London woman was attacked in Caterham shortly before 2.45 p.m. on Thursday.

A second woman who was hospitalised for dog bites has since been released.

Officers detained eight dogs at the scene, according to police, and the owners of these dogs have been identified and are being kept informed of the investigations.

Officers investigating the attack have set up a cordon in Gravelly Hill, a quiet rural community.

Although no arrests have been made, the cordon will remain in place while forensic work is completed.

“I would like to reassure residents that we are confident that all of the dogs involved are in the custody of police while we investigate the circumstances of what has happened,” said Insp Lyndsey Whatley.

East Surrey MP Claire Coutinho expressed her condolences to the woman’s family.

“Thank you to the paramedics for their efforts on the scene, and officers from Surrey Police who handled the situation so quickly,” she said.