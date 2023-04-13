The Victim Of A Fatal Stabbing In Chingford Has Been Named By Police.

While awaiting formal identification, detectives investigating the murder of a teenager on Monday 10 April are satisfied with the information collected so far, and are therefore able to identify the victim as 17-year-old Chima Osuji.

Police were called at 21.21hrs to reports of a stabbing at the location. Officers were on the scene within three minutes, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and emergency services, who provided first aid, Chima died at the scene.

His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Two other teenage boys had previously been arrested.