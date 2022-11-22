The victim sustained serious facial injuries which required hospital

Detectives are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in

Canterbury

It was reported that between 11pm and midnight on Saturday 19 November

2022, a man in his 20s was walking in Kingsmead Road away from Northgate

when two people approached and asked him for money. When he refused, he was

hit to the ground and repeatedly kicked and stamped on. His pockets were

searched but nothing was stolen during the incident.

Both offenders were described as slim white men, around 6 feet tall, who

wore jeans, jumpers and coats. One was believed to be blonde and the other

offender had brown hair.

The victim sustained serious facial injuries which required hospital

treatment.

Officers are investigating the report and are appealing for anyone who saw

anything, or anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the area

on that date to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/224707/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800

555111 or complete the online form