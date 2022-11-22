The victim sustained serious facial injuries which required hospital

Detectives are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in
Canterbury
It was reported that between 11pm and midnight on Saturday 19 November
2022, a man in his 20s was walking in Kingsmead Road away from Northgate
when two people approached and asked him for money. When he refused, he was
hit to the ground and repeatedly kicked and stamped on. His pockets were
searched but nothing was stolen during the incident.
Both offenders were described as slim white men, around 6 feet tall, who
wore jeans, jumpers and coats. One was believed to be blonde and the other
offender had brown hair.
The victim sustained serious facial injuries which required hospital
treatment.
Officers are investigating the report and are appealing for anyone who saw
anything, or anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the area
on that date to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/224707/22.
You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800
555111 or complete the online form