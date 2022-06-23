Police in Kent have issued a witness appeal after a man was assaulted at a music event in Lydd.

A man in his twenties was reportedly assaulted while attending the Dream Valley festival at Lydd Airport on Saturday, May 28, 2022, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

The victim was allegedly hit with a metal object, thought to be a gas cannister, after an altercation with someone in the crowd while dancing in one of the tents. He suffered serious facial injuries that necessitated hospitalisation.

PC ‘Enquiries with the victim, witnesses, and event organisers are ongoing to confirm further details of the assault, and we are now appealing for anyone who attended the festival and witnessed this assault to come forward,’ said Daniel Sains.

‘Anyone who may have been filming in the tents around that time and has footage that could help is also encouraged to contact us.’

Witnesses should contact Kent police at 01843 222289 and reference case number 46/105321/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or filling out the online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.