The victim was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed in the leg in broad daylight

At around 1pm today (November 25), a man was stabbed in the leg in broad daylight in Harlesden. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where his injuries were determined not to be life-threatening or life-altering.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police, no arrests have been made and investigations into the incident are ongoing. Buses were diverted around 2 p.m., but traffic is now moving normally this evening.

The Met Police said in a statement: “At around 1pm, a male was stabbed in the leg. It was determined that the situation was not life-threatening or life-changing. There was no arrest.”