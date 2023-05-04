Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING The welfare of cheap supermarket chickens has long been a contentious issue

The welfare of cheap supermarket chickens has long been a contentious issue

by uknip247

Now, a legal challenge has been launched by The Humane League in an attempt to improve the lives of these birds and ensure their welfare is protected. Around 90% of the one billion birds raised for meat in the UK – known as ‘frankenchickens’ – go from egg to slaughter in just 35 days, a process that is four times faster than chickens would normally grow.

This unnatural pace results in birds gaining around 100g of weight per day, which leaves them with numerous health conditions, and many suffer short and painful lives.

Moreover, 70% of these ‘broiler chickens’ die before making it to the slaughterhouse due to the conditions in which they are kept. The Humane League argues that the growth of ‘frankenchickens’ contravenes welfare of farmed animals regulations.

Regulations state that animals can be kept for farming purposes if it does not have a detrimental effect on their health or welfare.

The legal challenge implies that the government’s legislation has led to the poor treatment of animals, while the animal rights charity says that the growth of frankenchickens breaches welfare regulations.

However, the government agency Defra argues that it has no policy that permits the use of frankenchickens. TV personalities, writers and naturalists have come out in support of this legal challenge. Various charities have campaigned to end the use of fast-growing frankenchickens, and many food companies, including KFC and Waitrose, have committed to the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC).

The BCC demands slower-growing breeds, natural light and enrichment, more space, less painful slaughter methods, and third-party auditing.

Although Defra argues that fast-growing chicken breeds are not condemned to suffer health issues and that there is no scientific agreement to say so, The Humane League’s legal battle hopes to change how chickens are bred in the UK to provide them with the respect and compassion they deserve.

The legal challenge could result in an alteration to welfare regulations and improve the lives of countless cheap supermarket chickens.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The devastating effects of natural disasters are witnessed once again in Western Rwanda, where heavy rains have caused flooding and landslides resulting in the...

A Police officer has been sacked after admitting an animal cruelty offence

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that two serving officers had been arrested following an alleged kidnap and rape

Leeds United has made a huge managerial change in a desperate bid to avoid relegation

Father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh will bring their charm, wit and on-screen chemistry to the Gladiators arena as they host the...

Two children have been safeguarded and the three London-based men, who exploited them to sell drugs in Hertfordshire, have been jailed after a proactive...

Shocking news emerged from Derby Crown Court as a man admitted to keeping his former flatmate’s body in a freezer for nearly two years

The seizure of an oil tanker by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz has caused tension between the country and the United States

A former children’s holiday camp manager who groomed more than 70 teenage boys online by pretending to be a 16-year-old girl has pleaded guilty

The jury in the case of Nikki Allan, the seven-year-old girl from Sunderland who was murdered in October 1992 has heard that the suspect...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an injury shooting

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied allegations made by the Russian government that Ukraine carried out a drone attack on the Kremlin in an...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.