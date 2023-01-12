Thursday, January 12, 2023
Thursday, January 12, 2023

The White House Confirmed That A “small Number” Of Classified Documents Were Discovered At Us President Joe Biden’s
The White House confirmed that a "small number" of classified documents were discovered at US President Joe Biden's home in Delaware, and that the files were turned over to the Department of Justice

The White House confirmed that a “small number” of classified documents were discovered at US President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware, and that the files were turned over to the Department of Justice

White House special counsel Richard Sauber announced on Thursday that classified documents dating back to Biden’s time as vice president have discovered in the garage of the now-home president’s in Wilmington, Delaware.
According to Sauber, a one-page, single document was discovered in a room adjacent to the garage, and no documents were discovered in the Bidens’ second home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
After the documents were discovered, the Department of Justice was “immediately notified,” according to Sauber, and department lawyers took custody of the records. He added that the administration is “fully cooperating” to ensure that the records are handled properly.
The discovery comes just days after US media outlets reported earlier this week that classified files from Biden’s time as vice president were discovered in November at his former office at a Washington, DC think tank.
At the time, nearly ten documents were discovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and turned over to the appropriate authorities, according to White House counsel on Monday.

